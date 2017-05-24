Only two days after the NBC10 Investigators aired an interview with a former Chester County employee who claimed cyber security gaps were putting first responders and citizens at risk, Pennsylvania State Police searched through mobile computers at the county’s Government Services Center.

NBC10 was there Wednesday as Pennsylvania State Police Information Security officers searched through patrol cars at the center, located on Westtown Road in West Chester.

NBC10 Investigative reporter George Spencer first spoke with David Cucchi, a former employee for the county who claimed he was fired from his job after speaking out about cyber security concerns.

“I had a meeting with them and I said, ‘Hey, do you guys realize that there is no protection on these laptops?’” Cucchi said.

Cucchi told NBC10 a new computer-aided dispatch system was rolled out to every Chester County fire engine, ambulance and local police car last summer. He also claimed the cyber security gaps were so glaring that they may have endangered the personal information of any citizen who called an ambulance or was stopped by police and could have opened up both state and federal records to hackers.

“There is absolutely no idea what information has been compromised from our citizens,” Cucchi said.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson did not confirm Cucchi’s specific claims but told NBC10 Chester County’s three-year record security certification is set to expire later this year. The spokesperson also said State Police sped up their review after cyber security concerns surfaced.

A Chester County spokesperson reiterated Wednesday afternoon that to their knowledge no sensitive information has been breached or compromised. The spokesperson wouldn’t answer any additional questions on Cucchi’s claims however due to his pending lawsuit against the county.