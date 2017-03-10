Starbucks Unveils Colorful Spring Coffee Cups | NBC 10 Philadelphia
BREAKING: 
Nuisance Snow Falls Through Morning
logo_philly_2x

Starbucks Unveils Colorful Spring Coffee Cups

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Starbucks
    Starbucks Spring Cups photographed on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Joshua Trujillo, Starbucks)

    Spring is almost here, and Starbucks is getting into the spirit by unveiling spring coffee cups for the first time.

    The colorful cups will be available at participating locations starting March 16. Each cup features a white dot with hand-drawn designs, including a sun and umbrella.

    The cups will be available for just a few days. 

    The coffee chain introduced its first holiday cup over 20 years ago. Over the years, Starbucks has also served cups celebrating fall and summer. 

    Remembering Notorious B.I.G.

    [NATL] Remembering Notorious B.I.G.
    Twenty years ago, hip-hop star Notorious B.I.G. was killed in a drive by shooting in Los Angeles.
    (Published Thursday, March 9, 2017)
    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices