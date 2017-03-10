Starbucks Unveils Colorful Spring Coffee Cups

Spring is almost here, and Starbucks is getting into the spirit by unveiling spring coffee cups for the first time.

The colorful cups will be available at participating locations starting March 16. Each cup features a white dot with hand-drawn designs, including a sun and umbrella.

The cups will be available for just a few days.

The coffee chain introduced its first holiday cup over 20 years ago. Over the years, Starbucks has also served cups celebrating fall and summer.

