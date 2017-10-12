Arby's announced Wednesday that it will be selling its venison sandwich at all 3,300 restaurants nationwide starting on Oct. 21, after releasing it in five states last year.
The sandwich features a thick-cut venison steak marinated in garlic, salt and pepper and cooked sous-vide for three hours, "Today" reported. The meat is then topped with onions and a juniper berry sauce, all served on a toasted roll. The sandwich will only be available while supplies last.
The nationwide rollout comes after Arby's sold it in 17 locations — most of them in popular deer-hunting hot spots like Wisconsin, Tennessee and rural Pennsylvania — last fall.
Arby's also will be selling an elk meat sandwich in just three locations in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.
