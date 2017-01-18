They're back. "Will & Grace" is returning to NBC.

The show, which ran originally on NBC from 1998 to 2006, and stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes, is returning for a 10-episode limited run in 2017-18.

It was one of the first broadcast programs to feature gay series regulars.

Series stars Messing and Hayes took to social media Wednesday to announce the news via a NBC trailer that references everything from the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split to Trump and the "Basket of Deplorable"

"We're thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back," NBC's Robert Greenblatt said in a statement. "This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary— all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs."

The cast most recently reunited in September to shoot a 10-minute episode related to the presidential election.

