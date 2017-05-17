‘You May Want to Marry My Husband’ Could Be a Movie: Report

In her first interview since her mother’s death, Paris Rosenthal said she’s “picking up where [Amy] left off.”

The heart-wrenching love letter from a dying wife that went viral for touting her spouse as perfect husband material could be getting the silver screen treatment, according to a new report.

Universal bought the rights to Amy Krouse Rosenthal's New York Times column "You May Want to Marry My Husband," Variety reported Tuesday. The production company beat out Paramount, Sony, Netflix and Studio 8 for the rights to the column, which ran in the Times' "Modern Love" section.

Producer Marc Platt, who worked on "Legally Blonde" and "La La Land," was reportedly tapped for the project.



Children's book author Krouse Rosenthal died 10 days after writing the viral column, a heartbreaking essay seeking a new love for her husband. She died in March from cancer at age 51.

"She was such a bright light with a great sense of wonder," said her longtime literary agent, Amy Rennert. "Amy loved her family. She loved words, ideas, connections. She taught us that life's seemingly small moments are not really small at all."

Rosenthal's love letter about her husband of 26 years, Jason, was read and shared by millions of people after it was published in the Times.

"I have never been on Tinder, Bumble or eHarmony, but I’m going to create a general profile for Jason right here, based on my experience of coexisting in the same house with him for, like, 9,490 days," she wrote. "First, the basics: He is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair and hazel eyes."

She goes on to say that Jason is a "sharp dresser," "uncannily handy," and "an easy man to fall in love with."

Amy had always enjoyed connecting with strangers, loved ones say. In 2008, she united hundreds of strangers at the Bean in her hometown of Chicago for a gathering that served as part of the project she called "The Beckoning of Lovely."

She created a film of all the participants joining to "make a bunch of stuff together," as she told the crowd. Her project was described as "an interactive love letter to the universe… rooted in human connection," years before her latest piece received similar accolades.

"It is Amy’s gift with words that has drawn the universe in," Rosenthal's husband said in a statement to NBC News as she was dying. "Unfortunately I do not have the same aptitude for the written word, but if I did, I can assure you that my tale would be about the most epic love story… ours."

Krouse Rosenthal's daughter wrote a response letter in April that drew attention as well.