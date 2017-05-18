'Total Shock': Rockers Remember Soundgarden's Chris Cornell

The sudden death of Chris Cornell, the lead singer of rock bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, came as a shock to other rock stars, who took to the social media to express their grief.
Legendary guitarists Jimmy Page and Joe Perry remembered Cornell, who was 52, as a great talent. Bush's Gavin Rossdale said he was saddened and in "total shock" about Cornell's death, which came hours after Cornell played a show in Detroit.
And Sebastian Bach, of the band Skid Row, noted that, in 1992, he and Cornell had shared the stage at the same venue.
