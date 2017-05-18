'Total Shock': Rockers Remember Soundgarden's Chris Cornell | NBC 10 Philadelphia
'Total Shock': Rockers Remember Soundgarden's Chris Cornell

Skid Row's Sebastian Bach remembered when he and Cornell shared the stage at the same venue in 1992

    Buda Mendes/Getty Images, File
    This April 6, 2014, file photo shows Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performing during the 2014 Lollapalooza Brazil in Sao Paulo.

    The sudden death of Chris Cornell, the lead singer of rock bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, came as a shock to other rock stars, who took to the social media to express their grief. 

    Legendary guitarists Jimmy Page and Joe Perry remembered Cornell, who was 52, as a great talent. Bush's Gavin Rossdale said he was saddened and in "total shock" about Cornell's death, which came hours after Cornell played a show in Detroit. 

    And Sebastian Bach, of the band Skid Row, noted that, in 1992, he and Cornell had shared the stage at the same venue.

