Spike Lee Dumps Chrisette Michele's Music in Upcoming Project After Singer Announces She'll Perform at Inauguration

Michele defended her decision to perform in an open letter posted on social media.

    Spike Lee originally had plans for Chrisette Michele's song "Black Girl Magic" in his upcoming Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It."

    Scratch that.

    After hearing about her participation in President-elect's Donald Trump inauguration concert, Lee ditched Michele in an Instagram post.

    "I Wuz Sorry To Read That "Sistuh Girl" Is Singin' At DT's Inauguration (And To Use His Fav Word-SAD). I Wuz Thinkin' 'bout Using Chrisette's Song- BLACK GIRL MAGIC In My Netflix Series SHE'S GOTTA HAVE IT.... NOT ANYMORE. And Dat's Da Truth, Ruth," Lee wrote.

    On Thursday, Michele defended her decision to perform in an open letter posted on social media. 

    "I am willing to be a bridge. I don't mind 'These Stones', if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless," Michele wrote. 

    "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, 'Our lives begin to end, the day we become silent about what matters.' I am here, representing you, because this is what matters," she continued. 

    Lee is known for his political stance in his projects. "She's Gotta Have It" will be based on his 1986 film of the same name. 

