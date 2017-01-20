Shia LaBeouf Vows 4-Year-Long Anti-Trump Livestream Event

Leave it to Hollywood resident bad boy Shia LaBeouf to find a unique way to voice his displeasure with the incoming Donald Trump administration.

Starting at 9 a.m. Friday LaBeouf began what he described as a 4-year anti-Trump livestream of performance art entitled "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US." From a set-up near New York's Museum of the Moving Image, participants are invited to place themselves in front of a camera and say the words "he will not divide us." The footage will then be compiled and broadcast live on the web at hewillnotdivide.us.

LaBeouf pledges the piece will be in operation 24 hours a day for the duration of President Trump's time in office.

One person who's already participated is Will Smith's son Jaden.