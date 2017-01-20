Shia LaBeouf Vows 4-Year-Long Anti-Trump Livestream Event | NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC_OTS_PHILLY
Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

Donald Trump's Transition to the Presidency

The latest news on President-elect Donald Trump's transition effort and inauguration

Shia LaBeouf Vows 4-Year-Long Anti-Trump Livestream Event

Participants are invited to place themselves in front of a camera and say the words "he will not divide us

By Eric L. Hinton

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shia LaBeouf is not a Trump fan.

    Leave it to Hollywood resident bad boy Shia LaBeouf to find a unique way to voice his displeasure with the incoming Donald Trump administration.

    Starting at 9 a.m. Friday LaBeouf began what he described as a 4-year anti-Trump livestream of performance art entitled "HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US." From a set-up near New York's Museum of the Moving Image, participants are invited to place themselves in front of a camera and say the words "he will not divide us." The footage will then be compiled and broadcast live on the web at hewillnotdivide.us.

    LaBeouf pledges the piece will be in operation 24 hours a day for the duration of President Trump's time in office.

    One person who's already participated is Will Smith's son Jaden.  

    Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices