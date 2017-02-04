'Wayne's World' Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Return to Theaters

Mike Myers and host Jimmy Fallon take turns tossing a six-sided die filled with random dances, like "perpetual motion," they have to make up on the spot. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017)

We're not worthy, but the cinema gods have blessed us with a limited run of "Wayne's World" in theaters to celebrate its 25th anniversary!

Although the flick officially turns 25 on Valentine's Day, the 1992 cult classic will screen in 800 theaters across the country on Feb. 7 and 8. The film is based on the iconic "Saturday Night Live" sketch of the same name, a public-access rock show hosted by the movie's title characters, Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar.

In addition to the title megastars, the film features memorable cameos from the late comedian Chris Farley, rockers Alice Cooper and Meat Loaf, and "Modern Family" actor Ed O'Neill.

Coupled with the film's re-release will be a discussion with the cast, including Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Rob Lowe, Tia Carrere, "SNL" producer Lorne Michaels and "Wayne's World" director Penelope Spheeris.

"Wayne's World" was a hit, grossing $183 million at box offices worldwide. The movie was the tenth-highest grossing film of 1992 and the most commercially successful of all 11 movies based on "SNL" skits.

In an exclusive interview with NBC New York, Director Penelope Spheeris says she didn't expected the movie to blow up the way it did.

"Nobody expected it," she said. "It's become part of pop culture. It's become part of the culture."

She attributes the movie's success to the use of popular slang at the time, and its appeal to different age groups as a "feel good" film.

Though the on-screen chemistry between the actors is undeniable, things behind the scenes didn't go as smoothly. Spheeris and Meyers, who was making his big screen debut at the time, clashed on Wayne's personality attributes and what songs would be included in the film despite being personally recruited by Lorne Michaels to direct the comedy.

"I fought like hell to get 'Foxy Lady' in there," she said with a laugh. The Jimi Hendrix tune was used in the scene where Garth spots his hot, blonde dream girl at a local diner.

"Wayne's World", which Spheeris hasn't seen since its release nearly three decades ago, was her only comedy. Even though she's done with comedies, the "Decline of Western Civilization" director says the film is full of memories.

"If I were to watch 'Wayne's World', all I'd think about is what I could have done differently," she said. "The film holds a lot of memories for me."

To find out where to re-live your '90s nostalgia on the big screen, check out the film's 25th anniversary website for a complete listing of theaters and showtimes.