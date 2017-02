American heavy metal band Metallica performs on the stage during their concert on January 18, 2017 in Beijng, China.

So... Metallica wants you to know something BIG is happening Monday. They're just not saying what yet.

On social media many are excitedly predicting the group will announce the U.S. leg of their current WorldWired tour.

The group is currently touring in Asia, but will be stateside Sunday for the Grammys, where they'll perform with Lady Gaga.