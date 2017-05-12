Melissa McCarthy was spotted cruising the streets of Manhattan on a mobile podium Friday morning dressed as White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer Rides Streets of New York on Mobile Podium

Even in New York, where you're used to the surreal, this was an unusual sight.

Melissa McCarthy, the upcoming host of "Saturday Night Live" who has drawn raves for her spot-on imitation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer, was spotted cruising the streets of Manhattan Friday morning on her way to Rockefeller Center in a mobile podium.

McCarthy, in full Spicer attire, appeared to be navigating nicely through the morning gridlock.

McCarthy's hosting performance this weekend will land her in the so-called "Five-Timers Club" with the likes of Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Justin Timberlake.