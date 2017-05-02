The theme park put the ban in writing to avoid confusion after Florida voters passed a medical marijuana amendment in the last election.

Disney World for years has had bans in place to keep items like weapons, alcohol drones and skateboards out of the Orlando area theme parks. Marijuana has now joined the list.

Despite it being legal for medical use in Florida after a 2016 amendment was approved by voters, the happiest place for the first time has it officially written down under the prohibited items list, according to NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

"Although some states have legalized marijuana for medicinal or recreational use, marijuana remains illegal under federal law," a Disney spokesperson told the station.

Matt Morgan, one of the attorneys who helped to pass Amendment 2 this past November, understands why Disney created the policy, but doesn’t want a person being punished for something that is now legal in the state.

“To the extent that they'd go through someone's personal belongings to search for that, I think that's when the public might start having an issue with it," Morgan said to the station. "All businesses are going to have to adapt and amend with society as this issue plays out.”