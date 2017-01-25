News of Mary Tyler Moore's death rocked fans and celebrities alike Wednesday. A number of stars took to social media to express their sympathies and condolences following news of the iconic television star's death.
#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength.— Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017
She turned the world on with her smile. RIP, Mary Tyler Moore. You were a role model in so many ways.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2017
TV Icon and groundbreaker #MaryTylerMoore has passed. She broke through our TV screens and showed that a powerful woman can be funny. RIP. pic.twitter.com/eUY6SkP6Tr— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 25, 2017
RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore.— Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2017
Beloved actress Mary Tyler Moore has passed away at 80. How wonderful was her show? She will be missed terribly. pic.twitter.com/ZWn1XWqssy— Al Roker (@alroker) January 25, 2017
I throw my hat up in the air for you, Mary Tyler Moore. Loved her and her spirit. Rest in peace.— Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 25, 2017
Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her— Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017
who could turn the world on with her smile.. who could take a nothing day and suddenly make it all seem worthwhile" RIP Mary Tyler Moore ��— Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 25, 2017
You paved the way. #MaryTylerMoore#rip— Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) January 25, 2017
"Who can turn the world on with her smile..." #MaryTylerMoore may she rest.— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 25, 2017
At every stage of the game, Mary Tyler Moore had game.— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 25, 2017
Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 25, 2017
Mary Tyler Moore will always be immortalized in Minnesota. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones today. https://t.co/FpJ5EUEOCnpic.twitter.com/x8dKH7g21v— Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) January 25, 2017
She could turn the whole world on with her smile...admired #MaryTylerMoore very much. Thinking of her family & loved ones. ❤ https://t.co/GsSNGzKmQN— Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) January 25, 2017
Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn't know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore— Connie Britton (@conniebritton) January 25, 2017