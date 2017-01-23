'Boy Meets World' House Gets Price Cut

The price of a Los Angeles house featured in the beloved 1990s TV sitcom "Boy Meets World" has been reduced. At $1.29 million, the new asking price is $300,000 less than its original asking price of $1.59 million, according to the listing agents for the home.

The Studio City residence was used for exterior shots of the home where Cory Matthews, played by Ben Savage, lived with his family. The interior, however, is entirely different from what fans saw in the show — that was shot in a studio. But the Cape Cod-style home on Colfax Avenue still may conjure up childhood memories for some.

Tucked behind tall privacy hedges and a gate, the two-bedroom, two bathroom home offers 2,500 square feet of living space, according to the listing. A sun room, den and large lawn are some of the highlights.

The home was most recently owned by Joe Campanella, the TV actor with roles on "Gunsmoke," "Days of Our Lives" and "The Bold and the Beautiful," according to listing agent Lisa Sorrentino of Lisa & Scott Sorrentino, Rodeo Realty.