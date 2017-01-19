In honor of President Obama’s last day in office, Ellen DeGeneres shows a different perspective of his farewell address which many people didn’t see on Thursday, January 19th.

Plus DeGeneres, who was the recipient of a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, thanks President Obama for personally changing her life and for his fight for equal rights.

Watch as DeGeneres reminisces about all the fun she’s had with President Obama and the First Lady over the past eight years.